NDA Installs New Leadership

During February’s meeting of the AMOA-National Dart Association (AMOA-NDA) Board, three top officers and two directors began their terms. Shawn Smith of J&J Ventures and Kentuckiana Vendors took over as NDA president, while Trevor Foster of Golden Entertainment took on the role of Vice President. Paul Krenz of Aactive Coin Machines will be the NDA treasurer, filling out the organization’s executive committee alongside Smith, Foster and the NDA’s immediate past president, Mary Lavine. These leaders will serve one-year terms in their respective positions.

Also at the meeting, Preston Obrigewitsch of Badlands Music began his tenure as a member of the association’s board, and Pat Webb of City Amusement Enterprises began his second term as an NDA director.

There are currently 13 members on the NDA’s board, all working hard to make the sanctioning body of electronic darting run smoothly. For more information, click here.