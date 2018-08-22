Locker Network Scores Aquarium

Visitors to Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium will have a new way to store their gear thanks to a successful installation by The Locker Network, a subsidiary of Helix Leisure. The venue upgraded to 304 keyless lockers that the company installed free of charge through its revenue share program.

“This new installation is a direct response to the changing needs of our guests,” Meghan Curran, Shedd Aquarium VP. The new lockers allow us to modernize our experience, while still ensuring security.”

