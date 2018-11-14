LAI Picks Sega to Distribute Rabbids VR In Certain Offshore Markets

Virtual Rabbids: The Big Ride, LAI’s launch into VR amusement machines, will now be marketed by Sega Amusements Int’l. in countries throughout South America, Europe and Asia. “With their strong global presence and unprecedented reputation for world-class service, Sega is well positioned to bring our award-winning Virtual Rabbids experience to these markets,” declared LAI Games in making the announcement.

Sega Amusements CEO Paul Williams said: “Virtual Rabbids is without doubt an exceptionally innovative VR experience that has the added benefit of being able to operate without need of an attendant. We’re really pleased to bring this product to our customer base.”

LAI’s Managing Director Mark Easte added: “We’re excited about this new partnership with the International team. They have the expertise and infrastructure that adds a great deal to our existing industry network.”

By the way, LAI also announced that they’d brought Paul Jennings aboard as Operations Manager. He’ll oversee and direct the activities of employees who ensure products are delivered and supported well. He will be based out of the company’s Dallas office. Jennings brings over 25 years of experience in out-of-home entertainment, including positions at Chuck E. Cheese’s, Sega GameWorks and Dave & Buster’s.