The Dec. 17th edition of the ‘New York Times’ carried a banner headline story advising that Japanese lawmakers have cleared the way for blackjack, roulette and other casino games, reversing a longstanding prohibition against gambling. Said the paper: “For years, Japanese businesses and tax authorities have watched enviously as vast sums have poured into jurisdictions like Macau and Singapore, which have built sparkling casino resorts catering to international gamblers, especially those from China.”

Coinbiz people who’ve visited Japan know quite well that the vastly popular game of pachinko, a derivative of pinball, is enjoyed all over the place there and has a clear gambling element that authorities have tolerated. The government’s decision to officially open for casino gaming is partially based on their diminishing income from consumer electronics, now dominated by the Chinese. See more here.