Intercard Adds Arcade Vet Todd Demott

Intercard announced the addition of a new member to its North American sales team: Todd DeMott. A native of Belmar, N.J., DeMott grew up battling for high scores in Jersey Shore arcades and quickly turned his childhood love into a career as a sales rep, manager, consultant and owner of his own arcades. Now, DeMott represents Intercard’s U.S. interests as the company expands globally.

DeMott began his career at Monduce Inc., which then led to a 10 year stint at the company’s successor, Elaut USA. “Todd DeMott grew up in the arcade business and understands it inside out as a player, manager and operator,” said Scott Sherrod, CEO of Intercard. “As Intercard continues to grow its business in the United States, Todd will be a valuable resource for our existing customers as well as new ones.”