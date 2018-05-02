Hub City FEC Opens at Marshfield Mall

A new family fun center in the middle of Wisconsin held its grand opening March 24, according to the Marshfield News Herald. Located at the Marshfield Mall — in the town of the same name — Hub City Adventure Family Fun Center has laser tag, mini golf and a full arcade. Owners Mike and Nicole Schreiner were both born and raised in the city, and said they were thrilled to add a new entertainment option there.

“We are excited and this is great for not just kids, but for families to do together,” Mike Schreiner said. The center will eventually roll out their 35 different laser tag options, but currently introduced the zombie tag with individual and team options. The mini golf course features nine holes — four of them blacklight holes with glowing golf balls. The 11,000-square-foot space also includes an arcade 25 games, including Pac-Man, Connect 4, racing games and basketball, among others.