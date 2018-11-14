Hasbro Toys & Kilburn Live Team to Launch FEC Chain

The out-of-home entertainment company Kilburn Live has signed an agreement with Hasbro Toys to develop a chain of family entertainment centers across both the U.S. and Canada. These FECs will employ Hasbro’s iconic brands in the design of what Kilburn calls “high-energy, gamified environments with multiple activity zones.”

In partnership with Fort Worth’s Goff Capital investment firm, Kilburn has hired Charlie Keegan to head up this new division. Keegan was formerly the CEO of Main Event Entertainment, one of the amusement industry’s leading FEC chains.

John Goff of the investment firm said: “Hasbro is the world’s largest toy company and hiring Charlie Keegan, a truly experienced industry leader in the family entertainment field, is a real coup.”

Among the better known Hasbro brands are Mr. Potato Head, Monopoly, GI Joe, Trivia Pursuit, Battleship, My Little Pony and Chutes and Ladders. How they employ these brands in an FEC design…and when they intend launching the project in the field…remain to be seen.