FEG Adds Three New Directors

Family Entertainment Group (FEG) has announced the addition of three new team members to the growing company. Director of marketing Scott Brown, director of analytics Jesse Wu, and director of human resources Victoria Duff will be added to the company’s roster.

Brown will be responsible for brand development and marketing for FEG and its properties. With a degree in advertising from the University of Florida, Brown has been working in the FEC industry for over 25 years.

Wu comes to FEG with a wealth of experience in marketing, automation and analytics. He will drive big data initiatives, assisting in designing and executing marketing plans and finding ways to optimize the companies resources.

Finally, Duff will oversee strategic planning and human capital management. She has worked in a variety of organizations, from startups to Fortune 200 companies, and possesses a strong background in HR.

To stay up to date on Family Entertainment Group, visit their website here.