FEG Adds Arizona’s Freedom Station FEC

Family Entertainment Group (FEG) recently bought the beloved FEC Freedom Station in Prescott Valley, Ariz. The transaction is one of many acquisitions by FEG in the last twelve months, and adds to the company’s growing profile of FECs including Hollywood Park in Crestwood, Ill., Bonkers Fun House in Peabody, Mass., Funtrackers in Corpus Christi, Texas, among others.

Freedom Station was owned and operated by Chad and Brenda Cook. Through collaborative conversations with FEG ownership, the company reports that a mutually beneficial deal was structured to meet the needs of Chad and Brenda, and insure that the business and employees would continue to thrive and succeed under FEG.

According to Ray Smith, Director of Business Development at FEG, “The acquisition of Freedom Station was completed in less than 60 days and is an example of good people working together towards a shared vision and goal. The location continues our strategy of identifying and acquiring high-quality, well-operated locations and driving the business to the next level.” More on FEG can be found here.