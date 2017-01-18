Euro Attractions Show Scheduled For Sept. 26-28

IAAPA’s annual Euro Attractions Show is headed to Berlin later this year, bringing together leaders of the leisure, entertainment and attractions industries from Sept. 26-28 at the Berlin Messe and Exhibition Center.

The conference and trade show travels around hubs for the industry in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and expects more than 100 countries to be represented in Germany. Organizers say over 11,000 attendees are expected from the €8.6-billion European leisure and attractions industry. More than 500 companies are set to display their wares across nearly 130,000 sq. ft. of exhibit space for more than 6,000 buyers.

On top of the extensive trade show, IAAPA says EAS 2017 is offering an education program from Sept. 24-28, which includes 25 seminars and presentations from some of Europe’s leading operators. Topics include industry trends, marketing, government relations, safety and security, food and beverage and more. Participants are also invited to attend a behind-the-scenes tours of some of Berlin’s tourism attractions.

For more information on the show, click here.