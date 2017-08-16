Creative Works Hosts Sold Out LaserTAG360

Creative Works ran another of their popular LaserTAG360 events in Indianapolis Aug. 1-2. (the last one in 2017), and more than 45 existing and soon-to-be operators attended. During the two days, Creative Works delivered core lessons of the laser tag industry, and discussed the design, development and best practices of the longtime attraction.

The company also invited a group of industry experts to contribute, having them speak on topics such as funding, gaming tech, contract negotiations, hiring, training and marketing.

Four laser tag equipment manufacturers were available during the event to provide hands-on education and demonstrations of their gear. One of the highlights of this event was the behind-the-scenes tour of Creative Works’ production facility (aka the Theme Factory). Attendees got to see the entire “Theme Team” in action, from the sculptors carving props in the foam department to the muralists working their magic in the paint department.

The next LaserTAG360’s will be Feb. 6-7, followed by May 8-9 and August 7-8, 2018.