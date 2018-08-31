Championship Cloth Recovery Course

For many, replacing pool table cloth is a chore that may seem to require an outside skill set. However, attendees of Championship LLC’s latest class on the subject, held Aug. 28 at Pioneer Sales & Service in Menomonee Falls, Wisc., gained that knowledge in a day!

First, Championship President Fred Cohen gave an overview on how the company makes their felt and why they offer a lifetime warranty. After that, VP Mike Serra took the stage to give a detailed look into the company’s products, simultaneously handing out tool boxes containing over $400 worth of supplies to attendees who became new, certified installers.

Pioneer topper Jon Kleiman said about 40 people representing 20 companies attended the class, some driving over four hours to be there. Along with a look at pool table parts, the class involved a lot of hands-on work in the shop. Pro installer John Beecher showed the class a few tricks on installing three different types of cloth: Mercury backed, Valley Teflon unbacked and the Worsted (which has to be stretched over 14” more than regular felt!).

“We also had Valley sales manager and great friend Mick White on hand to answer any questions pertaining to the Valley pool tables,” reported Kleiman. “I truly thank Fred, Mike and John for their time and skill to help us all improve earnings and promote quality pool play. Also, thank you to all our customers for taking the time to attend. I am sure everyone learned a little something and had some fun as well.”