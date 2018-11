Betson is ready to give IAAPA attendees some great deals this year. The company is offering unique leasing and financing options on Halo: Fireteam Raven (two-player), Snow Boarder, Cruis’n Blast, The Walking Dead, Injustice, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and more. The company will also offer specials on parts, vending and billiards. Come by booths #515, 615 and 815 for more information.