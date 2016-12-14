Bay Tek Announces Mark Lenske as International Sales Manger

Bay Tek Games, Inc., was proud to announce recently that Mark Lenske, a 27-year veteran of the industry, would be moving into the role of the company’s International Sales Manager. Over the last 14 years, Lenske has worked as Bay Tek’s Midwest Account Manager, working with customers like Shaffer Distributing, Moss Distributing and others.

Before joining Bay Tek, Mark worked for TouchTunes and Distribution during his first 12 years in the amusement industry. Mark’s responsibilities will be focused on International Sales worldwide while working closely with Lance Treankler to help grow the Latin American market.

“Mark has done a great job helping Bay Tek grow their redemption business in the domestic market. Mark is ready to challenge his new role as International Sales Manager for Bay Tek,” said Director of Sales, Rick Rochetti.

