AAA Homevid Title In the Crosshairs

Since October, corners of the Internet have been aflame with ire decrying the latest Star Wars game from AAA publisher Electronic Arts. Star Wars Battlefront 2 was EA’s first attempted foray into a microtransaction-based form of monetization with the base game costing the standard $60, without a focus on season passes or deluxe editions to boost that ticket price (as is common in the home game industry today). Instead, EA’s strategy seemed to be to convince the hordes of Star Wars fans to buy into another common moneymaking idea in gaming — loot boxes — where players purchase in-game crates that potentially contain powerful items using either real dollars or hard-to-acquire, in-game currency.

Since the game’s beta release, this has erupted into controversy. Although EA is following in the footsteps of many home/online game developers before them, those developers have many times ensured loot boxes only reward players with solely cosmetic items or items that don’t affect gameplay all too much. In Star Wars Battlefront 2, players saw a true “pay-to-win” model, meaning those who had more money were “better” at the game, not those with more skill. With that, many revolted. In a huff, EA removed all microtransactions from the game in the days before its full release on Nov. 17.

Although the world of home games is far from our industry, it may pay to stay cognizant of the situation. EA’s stock has dropped in response to the public outcry, in the U.S. and abroad some government officials have taken notice of the word “gambling” and the company is now stuck with a game that can only be sold for $60, but was promised to bring in much more with microtransactions.