Zone Laser Tag Featuring New System

Stop by booth #4269 at IAAPA to see Zone Laser Tag’s brand-new Helios 3 system, which they say is the first to feature full UV art vests.

The company has added an HD full-color touchscreen to their phasers, as well, and includes 17 games, three team options and 10 languages.

“After the debut of our Helios 2 system, which has taken the industry by storm, Zone shows we are not sitting still,” touted Victor Miller, the company’s VP of operations. “We continue to strive to bring to the industry the latest innovations and features to make our industry thrive.” Added Project Manager Jack Turner: “I have been in this industry for almost 28 years on every side of the industry – operations, ownership and now support. This is the first system I can say I have honestly been excited about its debut at IAAPA.”

Head over to www.lasertag.com to learn more ahead of the show.