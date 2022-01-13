Zone Bowling Surfers Paradise Opens Next to Timezone

Located right next to the Australian arcade favorite Timezone, the company’s brand-new Zone Bowling Surfers Paradise just opened next door.

The new bowling entertainment center has 12 interactive bowling lanes, a modern dining area and bar. Once you’re done bowling, you can step into Timezone to play some 250 arcade games, get in a game of glow-in-the-dark mini-golf and do bumper cars or laser tag.

“For decades, Timezone Surfers Paradise has served the local community as well as holiday goers from across the world, becoming a must-visit icon that is as much a part of the Gold Coast as sunny skies and perfect beach weather,” said Kane Fong, general manager of Timezone and Zone Bowling Australia. “Introducing Zone Bowling to Surfers Paradise will expand on the entertainment legacy already established, creating many more opportunities for making memories and experiencing joy with friends, family and loved ones.”