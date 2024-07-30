ZOMBEEZ, a Killer Queen “Remix” VidGame, on Pre-Order

ZOMBEEZ: A Killer Queen Remix is now available for pre-order from indie video game manufacturer BumbleBear Games.

“The design of the cabinet evokes a corrupted version of Killer Queen, like the game itself,” said Josh DeBonis, president of BumbleBear. “The ZOMBEES cabinet embodies a fusion of nostalgia and innovation, making it a must-have for arcade enthusiasts worldwide.”

The pre-order period for the game ends Aug. 31 and is limited to just 25 cabinets.

Learn more and place orders at www.bumblebeargames.com.