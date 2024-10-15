Zero Latency Puts Out Space Marine Game

The latest adventure from Zero Latency is called Space Marine VR: Defenders of Avarax. In it, players enter the Warhammer 40,000 universe as a Space Marine, “one of the Imperium’s greatest warriors.”

“Wield your bolter, harness superhuman strength, and defend the galaxy,” Zero Latency explained to players. “Your mission starts now. Embody a Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine – a towering, genetically-enhanced super soldier. Your enemy? An alien hive fleet known as the Tyranids. Implacable, innumerable, and driven by one simple instinct… to destroy.”

You can learn more about the 30-minute sci-fi game, which is available now, at www.zerolatencyvr.com.