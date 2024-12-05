Zero Latency Has Holiday Zombie Experience

“It’s time to jingle all the way… to survival!” That’s the tagline for Zero Latency VR’s latest game, Outbreak: Slay Season, which is available worldwide now through Jan. 5.

The company calls it “the perfect blend of festive cheer and heart-pounding action.” In the 30-minute experience, 1-8 players will “battle through snow-covered landscapes, fend off Santa-clad zombies and experience holiday chaos like never before.”

Click here to learn more about the game or simply go to www.zerolatencyvr.com to learn all about what the VR maker has on offer.