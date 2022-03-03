Zero Latency Brings VR Gaming to Cleveland

Zero Latency at Boss VR Arena in Cleveland opened up March 1. The VR maker teamed up with Boss Pro-Karting to bring their free-roam technology to the city, according to WKYC.

“We have strived to bring adrenaline-filled group activities to Northeast Ohio,” said Boss Pro-Karting co-owner Brad Copley. “The go-karting and the axe throwing were our first two launches into Cleveland. And now, bringing this VR, it’s a whole different dynamic.”

The VR Arena costs $45 for 45 minutes of action. Choice of games include: Far Cry, Sol Raiders, Outbreak Origins, Singularity, Undead Arena, Engineerium and Mission Maybe. Learn more at www.bossprokarting.com and www.zerolatencyvr.com.