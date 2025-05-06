Zap Zone XL Named IAAPA’s FEC of the Year

The Michigan fun center chain Zap Zone XL was named 2024 Top FEC of the Year by IAAPA at the association’s recent IAAPA Honors event at Europa-Park in Germany. Betson said Zap Zone XL is a long-time customer and lauded the company for its big win.

“We’re thrilled to see Zap Zone XL recognized on the international stage,” said Brian Conway, amusement sales consultant for Betson Enterprises. “Their team has continually raised the bar for what a modern family entertainment center can be, and we’re honored to play a part in supporting their vision and growth.”

To learn more about the venues, visit www.zap-zone.com.

Additionally, Meow Wolf Grapevine took home the honor of Top LBE of the Year. To see a full list of IAAPA Honors winners, click here to go to the IAAPA website.