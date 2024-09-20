Ylva Linder Joins IAAPA in Sustainability

IAAPA has appointed Ylva Linder as their new global director of sustainability, the global association recently reported.

Beginning in December, Linder will bring her 25 years of experience in strategic and operational sustainability work to IAAPA. She holds an executive MBA and a degree in chemical engineering.

Most recently, she was head of sustainability at Liseberg (since 2017). “In her new role at IAAPA, Linder will champion a holistic approach to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), driving IAAPA’s sustainability agenda,” the association stated. “Her leadership will position IAAPA as a frontrunner in responsible business practices, enabling IAAPA members to leverage her extensive expertise for their own ESG initiatives.”