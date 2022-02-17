XLanes Opens New Facility in Fresno

The Los Angeles-based XLanes held a soft opening on Feb. 10 for its new bowling alley-eatery in the basement of Fashion Fair Mall in Fresno, Calif.

According to The Business Journal, XLanes features 50,000 sq. ft. of space with 16 bowling lanes, plus eight VIP lanes, as well as a restaurant, arcade, billiards and more.

“We want to sincerely thank all of you for being so patient throughout our build out,” the company said on Facebook. “We want to especially thank the wonderful management team here at the Fashion Fair Mall and we look forward to being in Fresno and calling this place home for many many years.” Learn more at www.xlanesfec.com.