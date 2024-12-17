World’s Smallest Arcade Machine Awaits Record

Victoria Korhonen, a student in London, Ontario, may have built the world’s smallest arcade machine, reports CBC.

Measuring in at about 64mm tall, 26mm wide and 30mm deep, the machine – which took six months to design and build – is based on the classic Pong from Atari.

“I decided to look at smaller records that I could beat and found the arcade machine and completely fell in love with the design,” said Korhonen, an electromechanical engineering student at Fanshawe College. “Size is definitely something that is cool to me, to have the smallest something.”

The record will apparently take about three months to get certified by Guinness.