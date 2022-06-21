World Games 2022 Featuring QubicaAMF

QubicaAMF Worldwide recently announced that it’s the official bowling equipment supplier for The World Games 2022. It will be the world’s first IBF-sanctioned tournament on string machines and will feature EDGE String Pinspotters.

The World Games, held the year following the Summer Olympic Games, will take place from July 7-12 with bowling taking place July 8-11 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex in Birmingham, Alabama.

Learn more at www.theworldgames.org and see the full tournament schedule at www.twg2022.com/sports/bowling.