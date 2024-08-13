“Win Your Way” to IAAPA

IAAPA is offering the possibility of free registration for IAAPA Expo, set to run Nov. 18-22 in Orlando. You can win by sharing your #IAAPAExpoTip on the association’s LinkedIn page.

The top three commenters on IAAPA’s post (those with the most LinkedIn reactions) will receive two free registrations to this year’s trade show. The deadline is Aug. 23 at 5 p.m. Eastern time.

The comments should give a tip or piece of advice about “how to make the most of attending IAAPA Expo for business or career transformation.”

Click here to head directly to the LinkedIn post.