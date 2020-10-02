Wildhorse Family FunPlex Gets a Bowling Alley

A casino’s family fun center in northeastern Oregon has a new bowling alley as part of a late September expansion. Wildhorse Family FunPlex, the FEC inside Wildhorse Resort & Casino in Mission, Ore., on the Umatilla Indian Reservation, had the grand opening of its Quaking Aspens Lanes on Sept. 22.

The new $35 million facility is the latest in the expansion of the resort, according to the East Oregonian. Quaking Lanes has opened by closing down every other lane to encourage social distancing, and face masks and temperature checks are required.

There’s also a new arcade in the building, which will also operate at reduced capacity. Guests must wear gloves when using the machines. Learn more at www.wildhorseresort.com/resort/bowling.