WhiteWater Receives Waterpark Awards

At the World Waterpark Assn. Show in Las Vegas, WhiteWater received Leading Edge Awards for their work in five projects – Meryal Waterpark; The Rise of Icarus at Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park; Wilderness at the Smokies; Aquascope; and Royal Caribbean Icon of the Seas.

The Rise of Icarus, for example, is America’s tallest water slide tower at 160 feet – “a sight that dominates the skyline in Wisconsin Dells,” they touted. The water slide itself (called “The Fall”) is the tallest in the country, too, at 145 feet high and through a length of 780 feet.

Another of the awards, for their work at Wilderness at the Smokies in Tennessee, was for the expansion done there for that park’s 15th anniversary. The expanded Wild WaterDome features “Ridge Runner,” a three-story Master Blaster with the world’s first Reverse AquaLucent effects, which are unique and colorful patterns on translucent flumes.