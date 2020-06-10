What Will Disneyland Look Like? Guests Have Their Say

Disneyland passholders were recently given a survey to gauge their feelings on potential COVID-19 health and safety protocols as the California theme park prepares to reopen – likely sometime in July though no date has been set.

According to the Orange County Register, the passholders were asked questions about face masks, temperature check at park entrances and pre-arrival health questionnaires. In three main scenarios, the theme park noted plans to make operational changes at some level: Option 1 presented a scenario where visitors were encouraged but not required to wear face masks, for example; Option 2 required face masks for visitors aged 3 and older, plus temperature screenings; and Option 3 was the same, but the mask requirement would be for ages 10-plus.

Walt Disney World in Florida conducted similar visitor surveys before announcing plans to begin reopening its four Florida theme parks on July 11. The safety protocols at all of the Disney parks will likely mirror that of Shanghai Disneyland, which has already reopened.

Park Life, a theme park-themed newsletter put out by the OC Register, surveyed readers, and showed that 49% are comfortable enough to return to a theme park asap. Of the 1,067 total votes, 31% said maybe in a couple of months, 20% said not for at least a year and 1% said never.