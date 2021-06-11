West Palm Beach Bowling Center Closes Permanently

Verdes Tropical Bowl in West Palm Beach, Fla., recently closed its doors after more than 60 years in business. Dozens of bowlers reportedly came out to the bowling alley on June 7 to show their support to the owners.

“It’s the people that make this place great,” said manager Murl Lent, who worked at the bowling alley for 19 years. “Everyone treats you like family.” Lent said the owner had a chance to sell it and took the opportunity after Covid took its toll on business.

“We’re just heartbroken it’s going to close,” said longtime bowler Donna Ryan. It’s unclear what will happen to the property.