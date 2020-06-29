“We’re Open” Today’s AAMA Webinar Topic

Part of AAMA’s COVID-19: Road to Recovery webinar series will be today’s “We’re Open – Here’s What It Looks Like,” live at 10:30 a.m. Central time. Register here. A playback of the June 30 webinar will be available on the AAMA website, www.coin-op.org.

Panelists include Darren Des Roches, COO of GameWorks, and Elizabeth Rizzuto, marketing director at Xtreme Action Park. You’ll be able to get a look inside those already-operating entertainment centers, and what the COVID-19 era has brought for them.

Go to www.coin-op.org/covid-19 to access AAMA’s resource center, which includes past webinars.