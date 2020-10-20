Welcome to the Hall of Fame: “Jersey Jack” Jack Guarnieri Inducted at Pinball Expo

In the industry for more than 45 years, Jack Guarnieri – founder of Jersey Jack Pinball in 2011 – has been inducted into the Pinball Expo Hall of Fame. The announcement was made much to Jack’s surprise at the recent Pinball Expo, held virtually from Oct. 14-17.

He was inducted by pal, pinball aficionado and writer Gary Flower, who detailed Guarnieri’s years in pinball – from his start as a tech repair guy and his years selling and consulting to his founding of JJP nine years ago.

“You’re a great ambassador for pinball, and all-around great guy,” Flower said, adding that pinball was “in the doldrums” back in 2011 – in such dire straits that only Stern Pinball survived the great exodus of pinmakers. “And along comes Jack,” he said. “My perception is that you wanted to give people fully loaded games built to a Cadillac standard.”

Detailing Guarnieri’s hard work, Flower noted that he must have worked 25 hours a day and eight days a week to get it all done. “You are a true hero of pinball, and I’m privileged and honored to induct you into the Pinball Expo Hall of Fame in recognition of your lifetime contributions to the wonderful world of pinball.”

Rendering him nearly speechless (a rarity, he admitted), Jack said: “I really appreciate what everybody has contributed … to Jersey Jack Pinball. The award to me is wonderful; it’s very humbling. But it’s really to be shared with everyone else – even our customers that believed in us. It’s been a great ride and I’ve been really happy to be part of it.”

Watch the induction here on Twitch. Congratulations, Jack!!

