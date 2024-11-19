Welcome to IAAPA Expo!

IAAPA Expo 2024 is now well underway as those here in Orlando have risen to Day 2 of the sprawling show at the Orange County Convention Center. RePlay has been feverishly traversing the show floor to see what’s new, meet with industry pals and get photos of all of the above. Be sure to check out the full coverage in our December issue. To be certain, the trade is thriving if IAAPA attendance is any indication!

Among the biggest reveals was in the Player One Amusement Group booth. In conjunction with Premier Arcade Games, they brought a unique prize concept to market. The company had on hand wrestling legends Adam Copeland, Hulk Hogan, Georges St-Pierre (MMA) and Jacques Rougeau to unveil their branded Prize Drop games, which will let players compete for high-quality championship belts. Of course, the Hulkster himself was a fan favorite.