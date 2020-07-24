Washington State Announces Changes to COVID Guidelines

One Pacific Northwest state is moving into its Phase 3 of reopening, but operators won’t be too happy as they’ll have to wait until Phase 4 to open FECs, arcades and game areas in bars and restaurants.

According to KOMO News, Washington’s indoor family entertainment and recreation centers like arcades are prohibited from reopening until Phase 4. The Phase 3 of reopening, which goes into effect July 30, allows for fitness centers and movie theaters to operate at 25% capacity.

Restaurants, meanwhile, will be allowed 50% capacity for indoor dining, though other restrictions are in place. For one, no game areas like pool tables, darts or video games. In the dining room, tables will be limited to five people and all of them must live in the same household.

Additionally, alcohol service at restaurants must end at 10 p.m. and all bars will be closed for indoor service “regardless of their ability to provide food service.” That includes taverns, breweries, wineries and distilleries.