VR Operator ANVIO Coming to Detroit

ANVIO, a Europe-based immersive free-roam virtual reality experience, is making itself known across the U.S. market with their recent opening in Detroit.

The company reports the 2,865-sq.-ft. center features a 40’x40’ gaming arena, plus standalone VR machines, a pool table, Xbox and PlayStation consoles, and more.

ANVIO has a presence across the United States in places like Los Angeles, San Diego and Greenville, S.C. The company plans on adding 10 more new facilities by the end of 2024.

Learn more about franchising opportunities at www.anvio.com.