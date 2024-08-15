VNEA Completes FunShop in Fort Worth

The Valley National 8-Ball League Assn. (VNEA) ran their 2024 FunShop event from Aug. 1-3 in Fort Worth, Texas, bringing together nearly 30 owners, operators and league coordinators from around North America to learn best practices for running VNEA pool leagues and tournaments.

The event included a tour of the Valley manufacturing plant, guided by general manager Trey Stites, and CEO and president Kelye Stites showed off the new Pro Cat pool table. Attendees were also treated to some Texas barbecue, of course!

The conference featured industry experts who led discussions on a number of topics. Among the speakers were Marco Sanschagrin (QVNEA); Scott Morgan (Aactive Coin); Judy Mehle (BMW Billiards); Daniel Krupinski (Krupinski Promotions); Steve Rau (Steve Rau Pro Billiards); and Neight Mindham (Onboard Sportswear).

“We are thrilled with the success of this year’s FunShop,” said Gregg Elliott, VNEA’s executive director. “The knowledge and expertise shared by our presenters were invaluable, and the engagement from our attendees was exceptional. We look forward to continuing to support and grow the pool community through these collaborative events.”

Contact [email protected] to learn more about all VNEA events.