VNEA Announces 2024-26 Directors

The Valley National 8-Ball League Assn. recently announced its board of directors for the upcoming 45th anniversary season. After serving a successful presidency, VNEA reports that Scott Morgan from Aactive Coin in Winnipeg, Manitoba, was succeeded as VNEA president by one of its former presidents, Judy Mehle.

Mehle began working in the amusement vending business for Colorado’s High Country Music & Games in 1986. She worked in the office and learned about leagues and running successful tournaments from the owner Gary Benson. Mehle attended her first VNEA World Championships and worked on the statistician crew in 1987.

When Benson sold the business to another operator, Mehle stayed on with the new company and became manager. In the 1990s, she became the tournament director of the Rocky Mountain VNEA Singles and Team Tournaments.

In 2003, she and Benson, along with Warren Woodson, formed BMW Billiards, specializing in pool and dart leagues. After serving on the VNEA Executive Committee for several years, Mehle became the association’s first female president in 2017 and in 2021 became the tournament director of the VNEA World Championships.

She is joined on the board by:

-1st Vice President Dave Everett (Bell Music, Ohio) -2nd Vice President & Treasurer Stuart Armstrong (Golden Route Operations, Montana) -3rd Vice President Shane Jorgensen (ABQ Amusement, New Mexico) -Charter Holder Director-at-Large Rod Stebelton (Stebelton Music & Vending, Ohio) -Manufacturer Director Dave Courington (AMI Entertainment) -Secretary Kelye Stites (Valley-Dynamo)

Learn more about the association at www.vnea.com.