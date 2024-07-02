VNEA 44th Annual Championships a Hit

VNEA held their 44th annual World Pool Championships in Las Vegas from May 23-June 1 and recently reported that it brought in a whopping 4,000-plus pool league players from 27 states, six Canadian provinces and seven other countries.

Matches were held on 300 Valley pool tables, which included 200 Valley tournament-style tables and 300 sets of brand-new Aramith balls. There was competition in 60 unique divisions, including team divisions for every skill level.

Click here to see all the 2024 winners or visit www.vnea.com for more.

Also remember that the VNEA Junior Championships, held at the Sioux City Convention Center in Iowa, will be July 18-21.