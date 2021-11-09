Visit Sacoa at IAAPA Booth #2021 to See Tech

Sacoa is exhibiting its latest products and solutions at IAAPA Expo next week. They’ll be at booth #2021, where you can learn about their technology.

Visitors will be able to learn about RFID cards and wristbands, kiosks, online sales and event booking modules, CRM, customized mobile applications and other new features. The company will also be included in the trade show floor tour as a point of sale system supplier, showcasing their latest developments in POS, mobile POS and the Kiosk K4.

“It will be good to see friends and customers face to face again,” said Sacoa USA CEO Sebastian Mochkovsky. “They give us such enriching feedback as we learn about their projects and needs. Trends, news, business, fun – all this is what IAAPA brings together for us.”

