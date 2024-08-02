Virtuix’s Omni One Attraction Gets New Games

Virtuix recently announced that their Omni One attraction’s game library has expanded by 15 new games, bringing the total to more than 50 titles on the platform.

Some of the new featured games include Sniper Elite VR, a WWII-themed first-person shooter; Survival Nation VR, in which players kill zombies, acquire weapons, learn skills and complete quests; and Genotype, another shooter game where players explore an Antarctic lab overrun by beasts.

“Whether you’re diving into captivating virtual worlds, engaging in intense multiplayer battles, or uncovering immersive narratives, there’s an adventure in store for everyone,” the company said.

Learn more at www.virtuix.com.