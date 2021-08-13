Virtuix Unveils Paranormal, Their Latest Omni Arena Game

Omni Arena manufacturer Virtuix has just announced their latest game for the virtual reality attraction – Paranormal. In the game, up to four players enter a haunted house together to investigate supernatural activity. They’ll soon find out… they’re not alone.

Paranormal offers various pathways through the mansion that lead to different scares, which gives players reason to come back again and again.

“Paranormal is Omni Arena’s most thrilling and terrifying game to date,” said Jan Goetgeluk, Virtuix’s founder and CEO. “This scary experience is not for the faint of heart. Expect to hear lots of screams from your guests!”

This is the sixth game for Omni Arena. Watch a trailer of Paranormal here. Visit www.virtuix.com for more information.