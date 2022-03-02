Virtuix Unveils Gunslinger Game for Omni Arena

VR maker Virtuix has announced the seventh game for Omni Arena. Called Gunslinger, the game tasks teams of up to four players to protect a Western town from a game of bandits. Players score points by safeguarding the town’s resources and fending off bandits with a variety of weapons scattered around town.

“Gunslinger is our most beautiful game to date,” said CEO Jan Goetgeluk. “Walking and running around in a picturesque Western town is another incredible VR experience that’s only possible with Omni Arena’s 360-degree treadmills.”

The game will be added to Omni Arena’s weekly and monthly esports tournaments. The top teams will win cash prizes from the $100,000 annual prize pool. Click here to see a trailer of the game and go to www.virtuix.com for more information.