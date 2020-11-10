Virtuix Reports Sales, Installations Uptick

Omni Arena creator Virtuix has reported an uptick in both sales and installations, saying it’s a sign that the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic may be behind us.

The company reported a few major installs including at Cinergy’s location in Odessa, Texas; Be Legend Gaming’s Denton, Texas, facility; and at Pole Position Raceway in Des Moines, Iowa (they already have one installed at their Las Vegas location).

“Omni Arena has been a hit at our venue,” said Brad Mark, COO of Pole Position’s Las Vegas venue. “The esports prize contests are appealing to our go-karting audience. They like to compete against their friends and show who’s best.” Players can compete for top spots on leaderboards and win a share of a $100,000 prize pool, sponsored by Virtuix and HP.

More information is available at www.virtuix.com. Click here to see a video of the Omni Arena in action.