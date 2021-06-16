Virtuix Offering 0% Financing at Amusement Expo

Omni Arena manufacturer Virtuix will be at Amusement Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center from June 30-July 1 in Booth #532. Stop by to learn about their show specials, including an option for 0% financing.

They’re also hosting a VIP reception on June 30 starting at 5 p.m. at the Pole Position Raceway, where you can try Omni Arena for free at that location and also enjoy some free food and drinks.

Pole Position is a 60,000-sq.-ft. go-karting venue that installed Omni Arena in July 2020. Owner Brad Mark called it a “godsend” that helped his business get through the pandemic. Learn more about the product at www.virtuix.com.