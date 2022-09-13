Virtuix Launches Omni Website for Players

Omni Arena players can now interact with the game online at www.arena.virtuix.com. The website allows them to monitor Omni Arena’s weekly and monthly contest leaderboards in real time, Virtuix says.

The new player hub also displays Omni Arena’s games and its 60-plus locations nationwide. “The player website allows Omni Arena players to watch their spot on the esports leaderboards from wherever they are,” said Jan Goetgeluk, founder and CEO of Virtuix. “These leaderboards drive high repeat play, prompting players to return to the entertainment venue to regain winning slots when their position on the leaderboard slips.”

In a survey filled out by more than 50,000 Omni Arena players, 46% reported they came to the venue specifically to play Omni Arena. Learn more at www.virtuix.com.