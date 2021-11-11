Virtuix Announces $100K Esports Prize Pool for 2022

Virtuix recently announced a cash prize pool of $100,000 for the 2022 Omni Arena esports series, which the company says makes it the largest VR esports competition in the world.

“$100,000 in cash prizes attracts guests to FECs and drives repeat play,” said founder and CEO Jan Goetgeluk. “Some of our esports teams have played Omni Arena over 200 times. Our core players come back to compete every week.”

He added: “Organizing esports contests and building a local player community is a lot of work. Omni Arena removes that work for the operator. The contests are automated and built into the attraction, so without spending much effort, operators can make money from the excitement around esports.”

Operators can find more information at www.virtuix.com. Interested players can find more info at www.omniverse.global.