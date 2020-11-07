Virtual Orlando Social Crawl Held by ShowUp Ahead of IAAPA

ShowUp’s Virtual Orlando Social Crawl, a free industry engagement event held during the virtual IAAPA Expo week (specifically Nov. 17 from 7-11 p.m. Eastern time), will offer all sorts of fun events curated by the show’s exhibitors.

“We are opening ShowUp to be the host venue for your special IAAPA event this year,” the organizers explained. “We would love to help you host a reception, party, game show, virtual bar, magic show, comedian, DJ or almost anything you can imagine.”

For attendees, it’s all about enjoying themselves – no educational sessions or selling, just fun, games, drinks and conversation. Organizers bill it as a way to have fun and get together with industry friends, but also to keep customers engaged as we navigate this temporary virtual space. (ShowUp shared that 80% of attendees, exhibitors and organizers all see themselves returning to in-person events no sooner than mid-to-late 2021.) Learn more about it at www.showup.events.