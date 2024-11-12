Valo Motion Introducing ValoPark, New ValoArena

Valo Motion’s ValoPark concept and new ValoArena will make their North American debut at the coming IAAPA Expo. The new ValoArena was designed for U.S. FECs in collaboration with Creative Works. Valo Motion will be in booth #4879 and will hold a press conference on Nov. 20 at 12:20 p.m. to officially introduce the ValoPark concept.

Valo Motion will also showcase its ValoJump and ValoClimb products specifically, including the latest version of their ValoArena.

“By partnering with Creative Works and leveraging their industry expertise, we’ve made ValoArena even more appealing for American FECs and their guests,” said Valo Motion CEO Raine Kajastila. “This collaboration allows us to deliver a product that meets the needs of both operators and their audiences, while also ensuring shorter delivery times and smoother installations to serve our customers better.”

Learn more at www.valomotion.com.