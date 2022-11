Valo Motion’s unattended 6-person mixed reality gaming system ValoArena was recently installed at its first two U.S. locations – at RPM Raceway in New Jersey and Air Madness in South Dakota. The company will demonstrate the system at IAAPA Expo in booth #4879.

Valo Motion will host a press conference at the show about their approach to active video game play on Nov. 16 at 3:35 p.m.

Click here to schedule a meeting with the team at IAAPA, or email [email protected] for additional information.